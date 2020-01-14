Bernie Sanders Encourages Cardi B To Run For Office

A couple days ago, Cardi B tweeted that she was thinking about becoming a politician. “I think I want to be a politician,” she wrote. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment.”

The next day, she followed up: “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

Naturally, there was a fair deal of discussion about whether Cardi B, who released her debut album Invasion Of Privacy last year, was qualified enough to take office. But she has a notable supporter in the form of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Sanders told TMZ: “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

That’s almost verbatim to what Sanders has said about Cardi in the past following the campaign video she did with the politician last year, so at least his Cardi B talking points are consistent!

