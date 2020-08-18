Open Mike Eagle has announced a new album, Anime, Trauma And Divorce. It’s the rapper’s first full-length album since 2017’s Brick Body Kids Still Day Dream, though he’s kept plenty busy since then.

“Before the world went to shit I was already in the middle of a few personal crisis’. Shit had gone haywire personally and professionally and my therapist had to remind me that I have an outlet to process some of my shit in rap music,” OME said of the album in a statement. “So I made a bunch of painful rap songs and Jacknife Lee was kind enough to help me make good music out of them. Maybe it can help other people too. It probably won’t but maybe.”

The album includes the previously released “The Edge Of New Clothes” and “I’m A JoeStar (Black Power Fantasy)” and today’s new single, “Bucciarati,” which features Kari Faux. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Death Parade”

02 “Headass (Idiot Shinji)” (Feat. Video Dave)

03 “Sweatpants Spiderman”

04 “Bucciarati” (Feat. Kari Faux)

05 “Asa’s Bop” (Feat. Lil A$e)

06 “The Edge Of New Clothes”

07 “Everything Ends Last Year”

08 “The Black Mirror Episode”

09 “Wtf Is Self Care”

10 “I’m A Joestar (Black Power Fantasy)”

11 “Airplane Boneyard”

12 Fifteen Twenty Feet Ocean Nah (Live For The Joco Cruise)” (Feat. Lil A$e)

Anime, Trauma And Divorce is out 10/16 via AutoReverse Records.