Tomberlin – “Wasted”

A couple years ago, Artist To Watch Tomberlin released her debut album, the magnificent At Weddings. She’s spent much of the last year on tour, at least when that was a thing you could still do, and now she’s ready to follow-up At Weddings with an EP called Projections in a couple of months. The tracklist includes this summer’s Casiotone For The Painfully Alone cover and four new tracks that were co-produced by Alex G and Sam Acchione.

Today, Tomberlin is sharing “Wasted,” a lullaby-esque stunner about secrets that are hard to keep. Tomberlin engages in some clever wordplay as the song ambles along, each line bleeding into the next: “Can you tell the difference?/ I can tell the difference,” she sings. “Maybe you’re the difference/ Please don’t be indifferent/ I could make it different.”

“Wasted’ was the most fun song to record. I brought the song with the guitar part and knew I wanted drums, but wasn’t sure what kind of beat I wanted,” Tomberlin said in a statement, continuing:

Alex played this drum beat for me and was all ‘kinda left field but maybe this would be cool.’ It took the song to a whole new level. Sad song or summer banger? You tell me. The video was made with the help of Busy Philipps (who directed) and Marc Silverstein (who shot it), who are more like family then friends at this point. I was quarantined with them and their girls in South Carolina and we came up with the idea and shot it in about 4 days on an iPhone.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hours”

02 “Wasted”

03 “Floor”

04 “Sin”

05 “Natural Light” (Casiotone For The Painfully Alone Cover)

The Projections EP is out 10/16 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.