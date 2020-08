The virtual Democratic National Convention began last night with performances from Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges. Rogers played an acoustic version of her song “Back In My Body” on Maine’s coastline after being introduced by Sara Gideon, the state’s Democratic nominee for Senate, and Bridges performed his new song “Sweeter” with Terrace Martin. Watch below; the DNC, which will continue throughout the week, will also feature Billie Eilish, the Chicks, John Legend, Common, and more.

Why is there a DNC at a Leon Bridges concert? 😍 #DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/zPOhiFwNwh — julianna (@JuliannaKChang) August 18, 2020