Metz – “Hail Taxi”

Metz, Toronto’s greatest bone-crunching noise-rock power trio, will release their new album Atlas Vending this fall. Last month, the band announced the new LP, and they dropped its first single “A Boat To Drown In,” a surging and ambitious song that sprawls over nearly eight minutes and approaches actual beauty from time to time. Today, Metz have dropped another new song, and they are firmly back on their ugly shit.

The new track “Hail Taxi” is basically classic Metz: Muscular fuzzed-out skree that feeds Dischord post-hardcore through a filter of Amphetamine Reptile scum-rock. But “Hail Taxi,” like “A Boat To Drown In Before It,” has some huge melodic wails and some ringing guitar riffage — signs that Metz could go for a real wall-of-grime twist on U2 if they ever really wanted. In a press release, frontman Alex Edkins says, “‘Hail Taxi’ is about looking back. The lyrics deal with the idea of reconciling or coming to terms with who you were and who you’ve become.”

Director A.F. Cortés’ stark black-and-white video for “Hail Taxi” tells the story of a woman adrift in a rowboat in dark water. Cortés says, “I wanted to tell a simple story that captures the song’s overarching theme. The idea of longing for the past creates many visual motifs and I wanted to create a piece that feels timeless and conveys a sense of isolation, highlighting that while we can hide our feelings, we can’t run from them.” Check it out below.

Atlas Vending is out 10/9 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.