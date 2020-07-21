Toronto noise-rock heroes Metz have a new album dropping this fall, their first set of new music since 2017’s Strange Peace (though last year they also released their Automat rarities compilation). The new one, Atlas Vending, is out in October on Metz’s longtime label Sub Pop. Its epic lead single and closing track “A Boat To Drown In” is out now.

“A Boat To Drown In” presents the more melodic side of Metz. It still slaps mighty hard, but all that noise congeals into a droning harmonic barrage that surges forward at high speed for nearly eight minutes. “Hold on tight, we’re leaving at midnight,” Alex Edkins barks. “And if we don’t leave now we’re not getting out alive.” In a statement, he explains that the song is “about leaving a bad situation behind. About overcoming obstacles that once held you back, rising above, and looking to a better future. The title refers to immersing yourself fully into what you love and using it as a sanctuary from negativity and a catalyst for change.”

The song arrives with a video by Tony Wolski, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pulse”

02 “Blind Youth Industrial Park”

03 “The Mirror”

04 “No Ceiling”

05 “Hail Taxi”

06 “Draw Us In”

07 “Sugar Pill”

08 “Framed By The Comet’s Tail”

09 “Parasite”

10 “A Boat To Drown In”

Atlas Vending is out 10/9 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.