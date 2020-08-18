Carly Rae Jepsen – “Me And The Boys In The Band”

Carly Rae Jepsen has released a new single called “Me And The Boys In The Band.” A couple months ago, Jepsen teased the possibility of a quarantine album, though it’s unclear if this is from that or just a one-off recorded in lockdown. Either way, it’s attached to a music video that was shot in quarantine and features appearances Jack Antonoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika, and Nik Pesut (aka, the boys in the band).

Earlier this year, she put out Dedicated Side B, a collection of leftovers from her last proper studio album Dedicated. Later this month, she’s celebrating ‘s fifth anniversary with a karaoke party.

Here’s Jepsen’s quote about the track:

On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home ‘pick me up’ song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band!

Check it out below.

“Me And The Boys In The Band” is out now via School Boy/Interscope.