Aminé – “Hello” (Feat. Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele)

A little more than a week ago, the Portland rapper Aminé followed up his smart, playful 2017 debut Good For You with his long-awaited sophomore LP Limbo. The new album has a lot going for it, including collaborations with people like Young Thug (on the single “Compensating“), slowthai, J.I.D, Injury Reserve, and Summer Walker. But Aminé, for whatever reason, is already out here releasing songs that didn’t make it onto the LP. Today, he’s unveiled a new single with another festival-pop hitmaker.

On his new track “Hello,” Aminé teams up with Luke Steele, the more visible half of the Australian electro-pop duo Empire Of The Sun. It’s a short song with a beat that reminds me of mid-’00s snap music and a ticcy hook from Steele. (“Hello” doesn’t have anything to do with Lionel Richie or, for that matter, Adele.) Cross-genre collaborations like this often go a little too big, but Aminé makes this one sound warm and casual. Listen below.

“Hello” is out now on the streaming platforms.