Over the last few months, the Portland musician Aminé has dropped a handful of new tracks, including “Shimmy” and “RiRi” — last week, he also guested on a pretty good Disclosure track alongside slowthai.

Today, he’s announcing a new album, the follow-up to his 2017 debut Good For You. It’s called Limbo and it’ll be out in August. He’s releasing a new track from it, too, “Compensating,” which features Young Thug. Aminé takes on a smooth chorus while Thug freaks out on some verses. Check it out below.

Limbo is out 8/7 via Republic.