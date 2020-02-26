Aminé – “Shimmy”

Aminé stays making interesting moves. In 2017, the Portland rapper parlayed his surprise hit “Caroline” into a wildly impressive debut called Good For You, still the only album to feature both Offset and Girlpool. He followed it up in 2018 with a project called ONEPOINTFIVE that maintained the contagious fun of his debut. He spent 2019 in loosie mode — reworking Tierra Whack and Unknown Mortal Orchestra tracks, guesting on Injury Reserve’s “Jailbreak The Tesla,” releasing the one-off “Places + Faces.” And now he’s ready to kick off his 2020 campaign.

He lays it out quite explicitly at the start of his new single: “It’s been a whole year my nigga/ Let’s not front, it’s year my nigga.” The song is called “Shimmy,” a nod to the sample of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” that serves as its foundation. That beat was built by Boi 1da, Vinylz, and Aminé’s close collaborator Pasqué, and it serves as an engaging canvas for Aminé’s playful shit talk like “I’m bigger than Texas, me and God text message” and “You thought you made an anthem but you just sang, you a Fergie.”

“Shimmy” arrives with a very fun video co-directed by Aminé and Jack Begert. Watch below.

“Shimmy” is out now on Republic.