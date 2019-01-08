Hear Aminé Remix Tracks From Unknown Mortal Orchestra & Tierra Whack

The Portland rapper Aminé is a giddy, restless talent, and he has a whole lot of fun displaying his taste in music to the world. (He is, for instance, the only rapper in history to feature both Offset and Girlpool on a major-label album.) Last year, Aminé released the surprise full-length ONEPOINTFIVE, where he described a girl as being “Björk cute, so she really fine, just sorta weird.” And now he’s rapped over a couple of tracks from Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Tierra Whack, two artists who don’t often get the star-rapper-freestyle treatment.

On SoundCloud last night, Aminé posted his freestyle over “Hunnybee,” a warm and funky track from Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s 2018 album Sex & Food. (UMO, like Aminé, are from Portland; I wonder if they hang out.) And he also shared his take on “Hungry Hippo,” a track from Tierra Whack’s 15-song, 15-minute video-album Whack World. (Aminé’s version is longer than one minute, but it’s not much longer.)

Aminé handles both songs with playful, understated grace we’ve come to expect. Listen to both freestyles below, via 2 Dope Boyz.

ONEPOINTFIVE is out now on Republic.