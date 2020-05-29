Aminé – “Riri”

A few months back, the Portland rapper Aminé released “Shimmy,” his first new track in a little while. His last big project was 2018’s ONEPOINTFIVE, a mixtape-type thing that followed up his impressive 2017 debut Good For You. He spent last year putting out a few stray tracks, including “Places + Faces” and some flips on tracks by Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Tierra Whack.

Today, he’s back with another new song, “Riri,” and yes, that title is a reference to the most famous RiRi per its opening line: “You love Rihanna but you ain’t a savage.” The song’s a bass-heavy thump with a smooth chorus. The end features a comedy bit from Black-ish actor Jak Knight.

Check it out below.

“RiRi” is out now via Republic.