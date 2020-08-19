Mary Lattimore – “Pine Trees”

There’s a part in The Last Dance, the great recent documentary series on Michael Jordan and the ’98 Bulls, where Jordan is on the Bulls’ bus, listening to some music on headphones and getting really into it. Someone asks what Jordan is listening to, and Jordan replies that it’s some new music from the R&B singer Kenny Lattimore, stuff that isn’t even out yet. Jordan seems inordinately proud of his ability to hear unreleased Kenny Lattimore jams. It would be very, very easy for someone to alter that footage so that it looks like Jordan is talking about the Los Angeles harpist Mary Lattimore. Just saying.

Mary Lattimore — no relation to Kenny, as far as I know — is, fortuitously enough, about to release a new album. After collaborating on music with Meg Baird and Mac McCaughan, Lattimore has recorded the new solo LP Silver Ladders with Slowdive’s Neil Halstead producing. Lattimore already released first single “Sometimes He’s In My Dreams.” Today, she’s shared another one.

The new track “Pine Trees” is the first song on Silver Ladders. It’s a piece of still, impressionistic instrumental music. Lattimore’s harp is the dominant instrument, but there are some subtle synth hums in there, too. This is very pretty music, and I bet Michael Jordan would be into it. Listen below.

Silver Ladders is out 10/9 on Ghostly International.