Travis Scott – “The Plan”

Earlier this week, Travis Scott gave the world’s first public review of the new Christopher Nolan film Tenet: “I can’t even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It’s very fire.” Tenet’s release date has been pushed back thousands (?) of times, but it’s finally scheduled to come out overseas next week and in select US theaters the following week. Which means that its official soundtrack is on the way, too — its score was done by Ludwig Göransson — and the reason why Travis Scott got to see the film early is because he has a new song on that soundtrack.

Tonight, that song is being released. It’s called “The Plan” and Nolan had some high praise for Scott and how it fits into the movie. “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle,” Nolan told GQ. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

Well, OK then! Listen to “The Plan” below.