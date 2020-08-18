For months, the forthcoming Christopher Nolan film Tenet has been the subject of rampant online speculation. Part of that is because of the movie’s release. Tenet was supposed to be the film that reopened movie theaters after the pandemic, and its release date has been changed a bunch of times. Finally, it looks like Tenet is coming out in at least a few American theaters next month, a week after it comes out overseas.

But more of the speculation around Tenet concerns what the movie is even supposed to be about. The trailer is confusing as hell: An international action movie about averting the apocalypse? But also about reversing the flow of time? Warner Bros. has been keeping the finer points of its story secret, and Tenet hasn’t screened for critics. But one person who has seen Tenet is ready to render a verdict: Travis Scott.

In a new GQ feature, we learn that Scott has a new song on the Tenet soundtrack. We don’t know the song’s title yet, but GQ reports that the track, which Scott apparently accidentally played for writer Gerrick D. Kennedy, “sounds like a brain-liquefying trip through time and space.”

Christopher Nolan has this to say about Travis Scott’s contribution: “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

Meanwhile, Scott has this to say about the movie: “I can’t even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It’s very fire.” Helpful!

Elsewhere in the story, Scott also says that he and Kid Cudi are making an album together. A few months ago, Scott and Cudi released a single called “The Scotts,” which was supposed to introduce a new collaborative project from the two, and the song debuted at #1. Scott describes the album as “some fireness.”

Tenet is reportedly coming out 8/26 internationally and 9/3 in the US, though good luck finding an open movie theater. You can read the Travis Scott GQ profile here.