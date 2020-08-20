Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin – “Dollar Dr. Dream”

You love to see smart, thoughtful indie rappers finding each other and linking up. For the past few years, Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin have been carving out parallel paths, releasing a whole lot of music and finding their audiences. Today, they’ve come together on a new single called “Dollar Dr. Dream.”

The Alabama-born Pink Siifu sort of fits in with the new generation of insular, lo-fi rappers, guys like MIKE and Navy Blue, but he also exists outside of it, taking inspiration from things like punk rock and experimental noise. A few months ago, he released the expressionistic solo album NEGRO, and he’s also released a ton of collaborative projects lately. Fly Anakin, meanwhile, is generally a more straightforward artist. He’s the leader of Richmond, Virginia’s Mutant Academy crew, which operates like a more laid-back, less grimy Griselda Records. Anakin released his own solo album At The End Of The Day in January.

On “Dollar Dr. Dream,” the two rappers take turns going in over a warm, tumbling boom-bap beat from Animoss, the producer who made the 2018 album The Hermit And The Recluse with Ka. Their own albums might be totally different, but when they’re on a track together, Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin make perfect sense. Listen to “Dollar Dr. Dream” below.

<a href="http://ronee.bandcamp.com/track/dollar-dr-dream" target="_blank">Dollar Dr. Dream by Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin</a>

“Dollar Dr. Dream” is out now on Lex Records.