Dua Lipa Details Future Nostalgia Remix Album With Mr. Fingers, Yaeji, Masters At Work, & More

Back in March right after the world shut down, Dua Lipa released her great new album Future Nostalgia — an album certainly meant for a different kind of summer when we’d all be able to congregate together. That didn’t stop Future Nostalgia from becoming one of our favorite albums of the year so far, and it didn’t stop Lipa from announcing a remix album called Club Future Nostalgia, and even dancier take on the album steered by the Blessed Madonna.

Every bit of info about this thing made it seem wilder — it boasts a very impressive array of collaborators including, but not limited to, Missy Elliott, Mark Ronson, and Gwen Stefani. Dua Lipa got the actual Madonna to appear on the remix of “Levitating.” Dua Lipa is not fucking around here.

Today, Dua Lipa’s revealed some more details — including the fact that Yaeji appears, and there’s a track remixed by house legend Mr. Fingers. “The last few months have been surreal,” she said in a statement. “I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me. It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road. During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable the Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us.”

The Blessed Madonna added:

When Dua asked me to recreate Future Nostalgia as a DJ style dance mixtape, I was excited because I knew I was being asked to introduce not only myself, but my heroes and sheroes from both pop and club music in a whole new way. The first time I met Dua was at a rave inside Glastonbury and in a way, I am sharing a bit of that special night with all of you too. I was asked to use the very best from underground and mainstream dance music; you may already know Mark Ronson but now you will know Moodymann, Jayda G, Midland, and many more. This mix is a story about dance music, pop music, and the women who have defined both for generations, like Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, and now newcomers like BLACKPINK. My admiration for Dua has only deepened since doing this. She is a brilliant, once in a generation artist and a sweetheart. Being able to make this love letter to her with such a legendary cast of characters is beyond comprehension. Club Future Nostalgia is the dance floor we all so desperately need but can’t quite reach.

Below, check out the album’s tracklist, with all the details on who remixed what, plus annotation on the famous pop samples the Blessed Madonna incorporated to string it all together:

01 “Future Nostalgia” – Joe Goddard Remix

02 “Cool” – Jayda G Remix

03 “Good In Bed” – Gen Hoshino Remix and Zach Witness Remix

Sample: Neneh Cherry – “Buffalo Stance”

Sample: Art Of Noise – “Moments In Love”

04 “Pretty Please” – Midland Refix

05 “Pretty Please” – Masters At Work Remix

Sample: Cajmere – “Coffee Pot” (Percolator mix)

06 “Boys Will Be Boys” – Zach Witness Remix

Sample: Lyn Collins – “Think (About It)”

07 “Love Again” – Horse Meat Disco Remix

08 “Break My Heart / Jamiroquai Cosmic Girl”

Sample: Jamiroquai – “Cosmic Girl” (Dimitri From Paris Dubwize Remix)

09 “Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott)” – The Blessed Madonna Remix

10 “Hallucinate” – Mr Fingers deep stripped mix

Sample: Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl”

Sample: Barbara Mason – “Another Man”

11 “Hallucinate” – Paul Woolford Extended Remix

Sample: Larry Heard Presents Mr. White – “The Sun Can’t Compare”

12 “Love Is Religion” – The Blessed Madonna Remix

13 “Don’t Start Now” – Yaeji Remix

Sample: Gaz – “Sing Sing”

Sample: Fingers Inc & Robert Owens – “Bring Down The Walls”

14 “Physical (feat. Gwen Stefani)” – Mark Ronson Remix

15 “Kiss and Make Up” (feat. BLACKPINK)

16 “That Kind Of Woman” – Jacques Lu Cont Remix

Sample: Stevie Nicks – “Stand Back” Acapella

17 Break My Heart – Moodymann Remix

The Future Nostalgia remix album is out 8/28.