Dua Lipa – “Levitating” (The Blessed Madonna Remix Feat. Madonna & Missy Elliott)

Dua Lipa released Future Nostalgia, a collection of killer dance-pop songs and one of the best albums of 2020 so far, earlier this year. And last week, she announced Club Future Nostalgia, a full-length remix album created in collaboration with the Blessed Madonna, the DJ and producer formerly known as the Black Madonna.

The remix album has a lot of firepower behind in it. There’s a Mark Ronson remix of “Physical” featuring Gwen Stefani. And today, Dua Lipa is sharing the Blessed Madonna’s funky remix of “Levitating,” featuring Missy Elliott and the actual Madonna.

“I am humbly grateful that Dua asked me to be a part of this record because I am a fan of her work and I love the whole ’80s vibes that her music gives,” Elliott says. “When her team sent the track, I was like ‘ooooh this is fire!’ and I immediately recorded my verse. She heard it and loved it and here we are!” Listen below.

Club Future Nostalgia is out 8/21.