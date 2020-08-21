Pharrell and Jay-Z have released a new track called “Entrepreneur.” The track is tied to a new TIME magazine cover story about systemic racial inequality and was teased earlier today in said story.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Pharrell told TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

Earlier today, it was reported that Jay-Z and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hung out together in the Hamptons, as rich people do. Oddly enough, Jay references Dorsey on the track: “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you? For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.”

The track comes with a music video that was directed by Calmatic. The clip features cameos from Tyler, The Creator, Issa Rae, Nipsey Hussle, and many more Black business owners. Check it out below.