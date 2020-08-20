Jay-Z Meets With Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, Raps About Him On New Song Out Tonight

Jay-Z and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hung out in the Hamptons today, TMZ reports — just two famous billionaires going on a casual stroll with the boys. And tonight, Jay-Z is releasing a song in which he raps about his new friend Jack: “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you? For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.”

Those lyrics come from “Entrepreneur,” a collaboration with Pharrell that will be released in conjunction with the latter’s new TIME cover package about the systemic inequality that Black people face in America. “In this position with no choice/ The system imprison young Black boys/ Distract with white noise,” Pharrell sings on the same track.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Pharrell tells TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

“When you have successful beehive-type communities where you can circulate money within your community, it makes a huge difference,” he says. “They keep saying the American Dream is about the house and picket fence, the wife and two kids. Come on — let’s be honest. It’s always boiled down to money and an opportunity. The song is trying to communicate that when we stick together, treat each other better and welcome each other, there’s more money and more opportunity for everyone.