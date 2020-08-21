Coheed And Cambria Made A “Jessie’s Girl” Sequel With Rick Springfield

In 1981, Rick Springfield, the Australian actor and musician Rick Springfield had moved on from his ’70s teen-idol days. Springfield’s acting career was doing just fine — he’d joined the cast of the massively popular soap opera General Hospital — but his music career seemed to be over. But then Springfield wrote “Jessie’s Girl,” a crunchy and efficient story-song about desperate jealousy. The song hit #1 on the week that MTV first went on the air, and it briefly turned Springfield into a global rock star. (You can read a whole lot more about “Jessie’s Girl” here.) “Jessie’s Girl” remains an early-’80s classic. Today, it gets a sequel.

Upstate New York emo-prog cult heroes Coheed And Cambria have just released their new single “Jessie’s Girl 2,” a new entry in the “Jessie’s Girl” expanded universe. The song, which features guest vocals from Springfield, is a fully ’80s-style rocker with only a hint of emo and no prog whatsoever. On the song, both Springfield and Coheed And Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez (who recently took part in the all-star prog-metal cover of Rush’s “Anthem”) sing from the perspective of Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” narrator. Things haven’t turned out well for him.

On the sequel, the narrator ends up with Jessie’s girl after all, but he regrets it. The girl has “a filthy side,” and “she’s out of her mind,” and the guy regrets what he did to his friend. In video, from directors, Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker, Springfield plays an unhappy bartender. Rick Springfield, it’s worth noting, is a 70-year-old man, and he does not look like one. Watch it below.

In a press release, Claudio Sanchez says:

Has anyone ever written a sequel to another artist’s song? I don’t think so. As a fan of movies, it just seemed like a really interesting idea… It’s kind of like a National Lampoon’s movie meets So I Married an Axe Murderer.

The “Jessie’s Girl 2″ single is out now, and you can order the physical version here.