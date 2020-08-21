Napalm Death -“Amoral”

How many long-running bands have zero original members remaining? A lot, right? But how many of those bands remain revered legends and artistically vital ongoing concerns? Not many! The only one I can think of is Napalm Death, the UK extreme-metal institution. The members of Napalm Death were teenagers when they invented grindcore in the ’80s, and none of those people are in the band anymore. But the current version of Napalm Death has been going for many years, and it continues to whomp ass.

Earlier this year, Napalm Death released a real ripper called “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force.” It was their first new song in four years, and they paired it up with a cover of Sonic Youth’s “White Kross.” Next month, Napalm Death will release their new album Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, and they’ve just dropped another new single called “Amoral” it’s awesome.

Even more than “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force,” “Amoral” is basically a gothy, hard-crunching postpunk song. I’d say it’s closer to Killing Joke than to any of Napalm Death’s metal peers. This is not a complaint. Napalm Death have put a lot of force and a lot of atmosphere into this track, and it totally slaps. Listen below.

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism is out 9/18 on Century Media.