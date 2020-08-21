Livestream The Joe Strummer Tribute Concert Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Tweedy, Cherry Glazerr, & More

Today would have been Joe Strummer’s 68th birthday, and artists including Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Tweedy, and Cherry Glazerr are honoring the former Clash frontman with a star-studded tribute concert benefitting Save Our Stages. Hosted by Jesse Malin and produced by Malin, Jeff Raspe, and Strummer’s estate manager David Zonshine, A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer will livestream for two hours beginning at 3PM ET.

In addition to the previously mentioned names, the lineup will feature Josh Homme, Lucinda Williams, the Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. and Nikolai Fraiture, Bob Weir, Tom Morello, Hinds, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn and Tad Kubler, Brian Fallon, Jim Jarmusch, Josh Klinghofffer, Dhani Harrison, Dropkick Murphys, Frank Turner, Steve Buscemi, Beto O’Rourke, Shepard Fairey, never-before-seen live footage of Stummer himself, and more.

“To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching,” says Strummer’s wife Lucinda Tait. “Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

The concert can be livestreamed for free on joestrummer.com. Any donations made will benefit the Save Our Stages campaign seeking to secure federal assistance for independent music venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the full lineup below.

Joe Strummer (never before seen live footage)

Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes)

Beto O’Rourke

Bob Gruen

Bob Weir

Brian Fallon

Bruce Springsteen

Butch Walker

C.C. Adcock

Cait O’Riordan (The Pogues)

Cherry Glazerr

Craig Finn & Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady)

Dave Hause

Dhani Harrison

DJ Scratchy

Dropkick Murphys

Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello)

Frank Turner

H.R. (Bad Brains)

Hinds

The Interrupters

Jeff Tweedy

Jesse Dayton

Jesse Malin

Jim Jarmusch

Joe Ely

Josh Cheuse

Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)

Josh Klinghoffer

Lucinda Williams

Lyza Jane

Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes)

Ray Gange (Rude Boy)

Richard Dudanski (101ers)

Sara Driver

Shepard Fairey

Spider Stacy (The Pogues)

Steve Buscemi

Tom Morello

+ very special guests