The first trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman is here and, in true movie trailer trend fashion, it features a moody reworking of a recognizable song. In this case, it’s of Nirvana’s Nevermind closing track “Something In The Way,” which is mashed together with Michael Giacchino’s score for the movie.

Nirvana movie and TV syncs are not all that common, per Tunefind. Back in 2005, when “Something In The Way” was licensed for the Jake Gyllenhaal war movie Jarhead, it was a struggle to obtain the rights. They’ve become a little more prevalent in recent years, though, typically for projects that have a budget to throw around. “Come As You Are” was featured in 2019’s Captain Marvel, and the same song was also in the trailer for Netflix’s 2017 superhero team-up The Defenders. Nirvana was also included in Mid90s and Beautiful Boy.

Watch The Batman trailer, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, below.