Stream Dua Lipa’s Club Future Nostalgia Feat. Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson, Yaeji, & More

Dua Lipa already brought the dance club to your living room with her recent album Future Nostalgia, which we named one of the best albums of the year so far. And it’s only getting clubbier with her new full-length remix album Club Future Nostalgia, spearheaded by Blessed Madonna, the DJ and producer formerly known as the Black Madonna, and featuring a star-studded lineup of collaborators.

In addition to the Blessed Madonna, Club Future Nostalgia boasts remixes with Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson, Yaeji, Mr. Fingers, BLACKPINK, Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, Moodymann, and more. And the Blessed Madonna threads it all together with samples including Neneh Cherry, Art Of Noise, Lyn Collins, Jamiroquai, Barbara Mason, and Stevie Nicks.

We’ve already heard one track from the album, the Blessed Madonna’s remix of “Levitating” featuring Missy Elliott and the actual Madonna. And now, after being tragically delayed for a week, the whole thing is finally here for your streaming pleasure. Do that, and dance in your living room as needed, below.

Club Future Nostalgia is out now.