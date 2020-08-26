Conway The Machine – “Fear Of GOD” (Feat. DeJ Loaf)

In a couple weeks, Conway The Machine is putting out a new album, From King To A GOD, the latest in a long string of releases from the Buffalo rapper, which have included the LULU and No One Mourns The Wicked EPs, made with the Alchemist and Big Ghost LTD respectively. We’ve heard the Method Man-featuring “Lemon” and the protest track “Front Lines” from it so far.

Today, he’s releasing another new track, “Fear Of GOD,” which features DeJ Loaf and was produced by Hit-Boy. The track’s heavy beat comes attached to a lot of well-earned boasting: “”Fuck your top five if it ain’t me/ I came a long way from May Street/ Look what I became, God don’t make mistakes, see.” Check it out below.

From King To A GOD is out 9/11 on Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE.