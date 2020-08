Stream Bbymutha’s New Album Muthaland

Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha recently popped up as the featured MC on producer Black Noi$e’s song “Mutha Magick,” which topped one of our Best Songs Of The Week lists earlier this month. And now she’s back with a new project of her own, Muthaland, a 25-track album with five skits threaded throughout. On Twitter, Bbymutha says that she is retiring from making music professionally after this album. Muthaland has guest appearances from Swerzie, Na-Kel, Yung Baby Tate, Zelooperz, Liv.e, and Kindora, and you can stream the whole thing below.

Muthaland by Bbymutha

after this album im never doing this shit again ever. fuck this shit. its way too stressful for no fucking reason. — πŸŒ• muthaland πŸŒ• (@bbymutha) August 28, 2020

it’ll be on streaming soon. love yall and thank you so much to the real ones. i came in the bitch eager and excited to create but the reality of it is i care too much and i feel too deeply and im too real for this shit. its nothing to be sad bout. i wanna be happy. — πŸŒ• muthaland πŸŒ• (@bbymutha) August 28, 2020