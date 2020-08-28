Stream Bbymutha’s New Album Muthaland

Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha recently popped up as the featured MC on producer Black Noi$e’s song “Mutha Magick,” which topped one of our Best Songs Of The Week lists earlier this month. And now she’s back with a new project of her own, Muthaland, a 25-track album with five skits threaded throughout. On Twitter, Bbymutha says that she is retiring from making music professionally after this album. Muthaland has guest appearances from Swerzie, Na-Kel, Yung Baby Tate, Zelooperz, Liv.e, and Kindora, and you can stream the whole thing below.