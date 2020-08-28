Stream Bbymutha’s New Album Muthaland

Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha recently popped up as the featured MC on producer Black Noi$e’s song “Mutha Magick,” which topped one of our Best Songs Of The Week lists earlier this month. And now she’s back with a new project of her own, Muthaland, a 25-track album with five skits threaded throughout. On Twitter, Bbymutha says that she is retiring from making music professionally after this album. Muthaland has guest appearances from Swerzie, Na-Kel, Yung Baby Tate, Zelooperz, Liv.e, and Kindora, and you can stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://bbymutha.bandcamp.com/album/muthaland" target="_blank">Muthaland by Bbymutha</a>

after this album im never doing this shit again ever. fuck this shit. its way too stressful for no fucking reason. — 🌕 muthaland 🌕 (@bbymutha) August 28, 2020

it’ll be on streaming soon. love yall and thank you so much to the real ones. i came in the bitch eager and excited to create but the reality of it is i care too much and i feel too deeply and im too real for this shit. its nothing to be sad bout. i wanna be happy. — 🌕 muthaland 🌕 (@bbymutha) August 28, 2020