JPEGMAFIA – “Last Dance!”

Last year, the Baltimore rap expressionist JPEGMAFIA released his frantic, jagged album All My Heroes Are Cornballs. Since then, Peggy has been releasing a steady string of one-off singles that have shifted his sound in a more melodic direction, singing through Auto-Tune without losing his fundamental unpredictable weirdness. In recent months, he’s released tracks like “Cutie Pie!,” “The Bends!,” and the Mariah Carey-flipping “Living Single.” Today, he’s got a new one called “Last Dance!”

On the two minute “Last Dance!,” JPEGMAFIA sing-raps in one long verse, flexing hard and namechecking Dennis Rodman and Mary J. Blige and Mr. Marcus. Musically, it sounds like recent Drake through a prism. It’s pretty and floaty, but it’s also off-center and unsettled. In the video, we see Peggy and a friend silhouetted against a wall of neon signs — one more urgent and low-budget look at an artist who thrives on all things urgent and low-budget. Check it out below.

Right now, “Last Dance!” only exists on YouTube. On Twitter just before he s shared it, Peggy wrote, “p.s. this is the final one.”