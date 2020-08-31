These days, a lot of DIY bands are exploring the place where the tectonic plates of screamo, black metal, and post-rock all rub up against one another, producing some huge and impressive musical earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. If you’re into bands like Deafheaven and Envy and Infant Island, then you owe it to yourself to check out the Toronto six-piece Respire, who make some truly epic and furious music.

Respire released Dénouement, their last proper album, a little more than two years ago. Since then, they’ve come out with things like the companion-piece LP Memorial and their cover of Envy’s “Go Mad And Mark.” Respire have just announced that their next proper album is called Black Line and that it’s coming this fall. The band spent six months recording the LP, and judging by the first single “Tempest,” it could be incredible.

“Tempest” is less than five minutes long, but it feels like an absolute epic — one that moves from seething and apocalyptic blast-beat onslaught to gorgeous orchestral film-score grandeur. This thing takes you for a ride. Check out “Tempest” and the Black Line tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blight”

02 “Tempest”

03 “Cicatrice”

04 “Lost Virtue”

05 “Kindling”

07 “Embers To End”

08 “Flicker And Faint”

08 “To Our Dead Friends”

09 “Catacombs Part II”

Black Line is out 11/13 on Holy Roar Records.