BTS Hit #1, Drop Hyundai Jingle

K-pop superstars BTS had more or less conquered the American charts before they released “Dynamite,” their first single sung completely in English, two Fridays ago. Arguably the only thing they were missing was a #1 single. Now they’ve got that. As Billboard reports, “Dynamite” has just debuted at atop the Hot 100 singles chart.

“Dynamite” is BTS’ fourth top-10 hit following 2018’s “Fake Love” (#10), 2019’s Halsey collab “Boy With Luv” (#8), and this year’s “On” (#4). With “Dynamite” hitting #1, they become the first all-South Korean act to top the Hot 100. It’s the 43rd song to debut at #1 in the history of the Hot 100 and the whopping eighth this year already. It displaces Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” which also debuted at #1 two weeks ago.

“WAP” is at #2 this week, followed by Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar,” the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” remix with DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love,” and — at a new #10 peak — Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go.”

BTS performed “Dynamite” live for the first time at last night’s VMAs, where they were sadly denied the Tricon Award:

In other BTS news, they also released a new jingle for the Hyundai Ioniq called “Ioniq: I’m On It,” which sounds pretty much like a normal BTS song and which you can hear below. (It’s not their first partnership with the brand.)