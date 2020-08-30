Watch Lady Gaga Accept The Inaugural Tricon Award At The VMAs

Lady Gaga accepted the inaugural Tricon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. It’s unclear if this is the spiritual successor to the Vanguard Award — which may or may not have underwent a name change last year to remove Michael Jackson from the title — or just something that MTV made up exclusively for this year to give Gaga another award so that she would show up to perform.

She was introduced by Bella Hadid and a montage that proclaimed her as a “global music superstar, award-winning actor, fashion trailblazer, [and] devoted activist.” (That’s four things!) It also said she was “unexpected, unforgettable, unstoppable” — are those the three things?

“This is so cool. This means a lot to me,” Gaga said at the beginning of her speech. “It means more to me than you probably even realize. I’ve been making music since I was a little girl and even though I had really, really big dreams I really never could have imagined that I would be given an award like this that honored me for so many of my passions.”

“Everyone at home is their own form of a Tricon,” she said a little later on. “I wish for you to think, right now, of three things that define who you are, and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery. This has not been an easy year for a lot of people, but what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage.”

“I also hope that people at home who have big dreams, I hope they see me here today accepting this award and know how grateful I am. I want you to know that you can do this too. Just because we’re separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love.”

You can watch her speech below.