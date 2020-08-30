Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s chart-topping Chromatica collaboration “Rain On Me” came out a few months ago, and because of the pandemic we have been deprived of a proper live performance of it. But tonight Gaga and Grande got together to record a proper enough live performance of it for the virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday night.

The Gaga/Grande performance came as part of a larger medley of tracks from Chromatica. It started with Gaga emerging from a bedroom set to perform “911,” which transitioned into “Rain On Me,” with an aesthetic that mirrored the track’s music video. After Grande was done, she went into a portal with Gaga; then Gaga emerged to step up to a piano that looked like a brain for a slowed-down version of “Stupid Love.” She did a little speech about loving yourself, then closed with the full-force track. There were also bits of “Enigma” and “Chromatica II.”

“Rain On Me” was nominated in seven different categories: Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. Lady Gaga alone was also nominated for Artist Of The Year and Best Quarantine Performance.

Watch the performance below.