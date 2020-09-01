Anjimile – “In Your Eyes”

Back in July, Anjimile announced his debut album, Giver Taker. So far, we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Maker” and “Baby No More.” The album’s out in a couple weeks now, and Anjimile is back with another new one called “In Your Eyes.”

“This is another song about grappling with homophobia and ultimately recognizing that I am what I am,” Anjimile said of the track. “It’s a somber song, but the sorrow is for those who would live their lives constricted by such bigotry.”

Like both “Maker” and “Baby No More,” “In Your Eyes” begins with little more than Anjimile’s voice and acoustic guitar. And like those predecessors — especially “Maker” — “In Your Eyes” adds subtle textures and layers as it goes. There’s a smoky, mournful sigh to how Anjimile delivers the title in the chorus, and it might be the prettiest snippet of music we’ve heard from Giver Taker thus far. Check it out below.

Giver Taker is out 9/18 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.