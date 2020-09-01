Monica & Lil Baby – “Trenches” (Prod. The Neptunes)

Last night, Brandy and Monica — the ’90s R&B greats who had a famous rivalry and an even-more-famous duet — got together for what was apparently the most-watched Verzuz battle since the series began earlier this year. The vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris put in a guest appearance, claiming that she’d be singing and dancing with them all night long. It’s smart business for heritage musicians to take advantage of the new visibility of those Verzuz battles and put out new music right away, and Monica, who is smart, has a new single this morning.

Months ago, before the pandemic even hit, there were news stories about how Monica was making a new album called Chapter 38 and how she’d enlisted the production of her fellow veterans in the Neptunes. As in: Not just Pharrell! Pharrell and Chad Hugo! Today, Monica has shared a new Neptunes-produced single that’ll presumably appear on the album. And it doesn’t just have Neptunes productions; it also has a couple of verses from Monica’s fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby, currently the most popular rapper in the world.

The new song “Trenches” is a slinky relationship track that does a pretty nice job walking the line between ’90s and right-now sounds. On the song, Monica sings about the importance of communicating instead of getting caught up in stresses and rivalries. Monica and Lil Baby belong to different generations, but they’ve got a nice, easy chemistry on this one. Check it out below.