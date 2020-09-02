Shygirl – “FREAK”

So far this year, the London artist Shygirl has popped up in relation to some other notable people. She’s on the Arca album, the Georgia album (albeit with a track that’s a couple years old), and SOPHIE played a new collaboration with her in a recent DJ set. On her own, she put out a handful of singles last year and an EP the year before that, Cruel Practice.

And today she’s releasing a new song called “FREAK,” which was produced by her frequent collaborator Sega Bodega. It’s bonkers fun, a bunch of different dance wiggles coalescing into something that sounds both dirty and liberating. “I’m a freak, yeah I know it/ Know that you like to hear me say it/ Can we throw it down,” Shygirl mumbles on the track. Check it out below.

“FREAK” is out now via Because Music.