Osees – “Scramble Suit II”

In a few weeks, Osees — the bugged-out psychedelic garage-punk band variously known as Thee Oh Sees and Oh Sees — will release a new album called Protean Threat. Frontman John Dwyer remains relentlessly prolific, even during a pandemic, and we posted video of the band ripping through songs from the new album in an empty club way back in March. We’ve already posted the early Protean Threat tracks “Dreary Nonsense” and “If I Had My Way,” and now the band has shared the new LP’s opening track.

Thee Oh Sees — or, fine, Osees — have always been a difficult band to pin down. They love pushing their sound in all sorts of different directions. Based on what we’ve heard thus far, Protean Threat seems to be aiming for Zappa/Residents freakiness, albeit with plenty of muscle and momentum. “Scramble Suit II,” the first song on the new album, is an especially frantic jam.

“Scramble Suit II” is a fast song with wild drums and a busy, off-kilter riff. For some of its running time, it sounds a bit like Lightning Bolt. But then there are also some horn stabs and a slyly playful vocal delivery, so it really sounds like nothing else. Check it out below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Protean Threat is out 9/18 on Castle Face.