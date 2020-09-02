Sade Vinyl Box Set Announced

The full Sade discography is getting reissued in October as a six-album vinyl box set. It’ll include 1984’s Diamond Life, 1985’s Promise, 1988’s Stronger Than Pride, 1992’s Love Deluxe, 2000’s Lovers Rock, and 2010’s Soldier Of Love. Sade and her band — Stuart Matthewman, Andrew Hale, and Paul Spencer Denman — helped remaster the albums at Abbey Road Studios alongside mixing engineer Miles Showell and producer Mike Pela.

The box set is called This Far, meaning that there might be more to come from Sade. She’s been mostly quiet for the last decade, but in 2018 she released two new songs, both of which were tied to movie soundtracks: “Flower Of The Universe” for A Wrinkle In Time and “The Big Unknown” for Widows.

Over the weekend, Sade was trending on Twitter.

The This Far box set will be released 10/9 via Sony Music. Pre-order it here.