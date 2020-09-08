beabadoobee is releasing her debut album, Fake It Flowers, next month. So far, the London-based artist has shared two songs from it, “Care” and “Sorry,” and today she’s back with a third, “Worth It,” a chugging and compressed track about not wanting to fall back into bad relationship patterns.

“Say that we’re making a connection too slow/ So just try texting again, don’t pick up the phone,” Bea Kristi sings in the chorus. “Don’t think we can be friends because you’re too pretty/ I want to see you again, I don’t know what I’m saying.”

It’s “simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life,” beabadoobee said in a statement.

Check it out below.

Fake It Flowers is out 10/16 on Dirty Hit.