Last month, the soft-rock veteran and Grateful Dead collaborator Bruce Hornsby released Non-Secure Connection, a new album that features a fascinating range of collaborators. People like Justin Vernon, Brad Wood, Jamila Woods, and the late Leon Russell contributed to the LP in one way or another. For the single “My Resolve,” Hornsby got together with the Shins leader James Mercer. Last night, Hornsby and James Mercer got together again, in a different way.

Hornsby and Mercer were the guests on last night’s episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. They sang “My Resolve,” but they sang a hugely reworked version of that. Where the album version of “My Resolve” is lush and complex, Hornsby and Mercer did their live Colbert version with no instruments other than Hornsby’s piano. It’s cool to hear them singing harmonies in such unadorned ways, even if they had to sing those harmonies in different places.

Hornsby and Mercer recorded their parts of the performance remotely, in what appears to be two different home studios. It’s a shame we couldn’t see the two of them singing on the same stage, but that’s just the way it is. Watch the performance below.

Non-Secure Connection is out now. Read our We’ve Got A File On You feature on Bruce Hornsby here.