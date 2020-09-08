Rolo Tomassi Leave Holy Roar Records, Citing Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Label Founder

The Sheffield mathcore band Rolo Tomassi announced on Twitter this morning that they “have ended their relationship” with Holy Roar Records, their label, because of rape and sexual abuse allegations against label founder Alex Fitzpatrick. Holy Roar released Rolo Tomassi’s last two albums, 2015’s Grievances and 2018’s Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It. In their statement, Rolo Tomassi wrote:
In light of allegations against Alex Fitzpatrick, we have ended our relationship with him and Holy Roar as a label, effective immediately.
We have zero tolerance for abusive behavior and stand in solidarity with those that have come forward.
On social media over the weekend, two women, who wish to remain anonymous, shared stories about Fitzpatrick, accusing him rape, sexual harassment, and emotional abuse. Serena Cherry, frontwoman for the UK post-hardcore band Svalbard, tweeted those allegations this morning.
I am now going to share the allegations because they need to be heard far and wide. pic.twitter.com/mENQfVd9JP
— Serena Cherry (@whatacoolfridge) September 8, 2020
— Serena Cherry (@whatacoolfridge) September 8, 2020
Svalbard are currently scheduled to release their new album When I Die, Will I Get Better? on Holy Roar later this month. On Twitter this morning, the band posted a statement about the allegations, writing, “We are currently figuring out our next steps, and will update this when we are able.”
The UK band Palm Reader also have a new album scheduled for release this fall on Holy Roar. Palm Reader made a similar statement this morning, claiming that they “are currently in conversation with our team on how to move forward.”
The Toronto post-hardcore band Respire recently announced plans to release a new album on Holy Roar. In a statement this morning, they wrote, “We demand to see restorative justice for those involved, and have called for a process of accountability from Alex. We will continue to have conversations as a band, and with other bands on the label about what we can do to collectively further this cause and stand in solidarity with survivors.”
The UK hardcore band Ithaca, another band on Holy Roar, has also posted a statement, writing that they hope the label distances itself from Fitzpatrick.
Also, Holy Roar employee Sam Robinson tweeted that he’s “in shock” and “infuriated” over the allegations, and he says that he’s in contact with the label’s bands and other employees over what to do next.
Fitzpatrick founded Holy Roar in 2006, and the label has released a lot of music that Stereogum has covered, including recent records from Narrow Head and Fall Of Messiah. We have reached out to Holy Roar for comment.