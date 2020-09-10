This Is The Kit – “Coming To Get You Nowhere”

Kate Stables’ folk-rock band This Is The Kit are returning next month with the new album Off Off On, the follow-up to 2017’s Moonshine Freeze, which they recorded with Bonny Light Horseman/Muzz’s Josh Kaufman. “We were on the same page about a lot of musical ideas, as well as doing things I wouldn’t do musically,” says Stables. “It was a lovely mixture of ‘you’re exactly in my brain and exactly at the opposite end of my brain.’”

We’ve already heard one track from the record, the itchy and insistent lead single “This Is What You Did.” And today, they’re sharing another, “Coming To Get You Nowhere.” It’s a beautiful song about getting stuck, and its accompanying music video, filmed by David Hopkinson, is also about getting stuck. As Stables explains in a press release:

We made the video from footage of our friend’s car getting stuck when they came to visit us during our rehearsal time just before we went into the studio to make Off Off On. It felt like a car getting stuck and people having to work together and ask for help to get it unstuck was a fitting story to accompany this song, which is itself about getting stuck and the ways we can help or hinder ourselves when it comes to getting out of unhealthy patterns. Making this video has been really nice for me during this time of not being able to get together with the rest of the band. I miss them and the time we spent together making Off Off On so it’s been great to hang out with them in video form. Not as good as the real thing of course but comforting none the less.

Listen below.

Off Off On is out 10/23 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.