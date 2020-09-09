The Libertines’ Hotel Is Opening This Month

The Libertines are opening their Albion Rooms hotel in Margate, England this month, Clash reports. The band initially acquired the seaside property in 2016, and the fully renovated five-story Victorian building will also include a restaurant, a coffee shop, two bars, and a recording studio.

Pete Doherty describes the place as “a fine Arcadian bolthole, a perfect place for prophets new inspired, to recline, write, record, with rejoicing and knees up a plenty.” Carl Barât adds, “It might be a while before we challenge The Savoy or The Grand Budapest in the hotel stakes, but we’ve put a lot of love into this. Meanwhile it’s a colourful and inspiring home for the Libertines and I look forward to the Albion Rooms being our very own Warholian Factory.”

The hotel has seven individually decorated rooms, and according to the website, “subtle plays on The Libertines’ lyrics are featured throughout.” Rooms start at £114 a night, including an a la carte breakfast, and will be available to book starting September 25th. No word yet on whether or not a Mega Breakfast will be offered. Check out the Albion Rooms here.