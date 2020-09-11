Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Hall & Oates’ “Maneater” On Fallon

Miley Cyrus appeared as a guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed her recent single “Midnight Sky” and a cover of Hall & Oates’ 1982 #1 hit “Maneater.” Why did she choose that particular song? “I think it’s very important to be transparent. I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know, I told you,” she joked. She also discussed her relationship with godmother Dolly Parton and clearing a sample with Stevie Nicks; watch below.