Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

Miley Cyrus has released a new single called “Midnight Sky.”

Last year, Cyrus released the She Is Coming EP, which was supposed to be the first in a series of planned EPs that would culminate in a new album called She Is Miley Cyrus. The release of that was delayed for a variety of reasons, including vocal cord surgery and a little something called a pandemic, but apparently the rollout for new Cyrus material is back on track, at least for now.

She talked about the track in a new interview with Apple Music:

Especially in this time, I think all of us are evolving at a speed. I definitely feel the growing pains. I’ve been feeling even physically kind of constricted in my being. I think all of us are just feeling like we’re expanding. We are declaring what we find acceptable and not, where our morals and our values lie. That was really important for me with this record, because talking about “Midnight Sky,” specifically, I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year. Obviously, I went through an extremely public breakup and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for ten years. That narrative and that experience of ten years was told for me by one day from the eyes of a helicopter. I felt kind of villainized. I also felt like I kind of shut down, because it was kind of, respectfully, below me to engage with the press and the media at that time. It felt like I would rather be able to articulate this experience in a poetic way that also I can put back into my art. I never really have engaged. I’ve only played with the public and the perception in that way. So for this record, actually, the way that I even wrote “Midnight Sky” was I was prepping to create a video for another song. I wrote and directed and conceptualized the video for “Midnight Sky,” but it started because I was doing that with another song. Then Andrew Watt, my creative partner, came over and played me this track, and I scratched everything and said, “I’ve got to write this. This is the foundation of which I feel like I can lay my story on top of that.”

Listen to “Midnight Sky” below.

“Midnight Sky” is out now via RCA.