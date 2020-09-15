Stephen Malkmus – “Juliefuckingette”

Stephen Malkmus has been on a hell of run, dropping three distinct albums in as many years. First came 2018’s straightforwardly indie-rockin’ Jicks offering Sparkle Hard, then 2019’s loosely electronic solo joint Groove Denied, then this year’s rootsy Traditional Techniques. That’s a lot of music, but given the troves of bonus material that accompanied each of Pavement’s deluxe reissues, you will not be surprised to learn the sessions for this latest run of LPs yielded more tracks than Malkmus used.

His new tune out today, “Juliefuckingette,” is a B-side from the Traditional Techniques sessions. Strumming his acoustic 12-string, Malkmus arches to Neil Young-worthy high-register whimpers before returning back to his signature vocal stylings. With a casually ambling vibe that reminds me of the softer parts of Pig Lib, he concludes, “Abolish the fanfiction set/ I don’t wanna clean up the Lagaria mess/ It’s the last brand standing/ You know you wanna kill it but you can’t kill that quite yet.”

Additionally, Malkmus has rescheduled his tour dates for this coming spring, when hopefully it will be safe to attend a club show. Check out the new song and his travel itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

03/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

03/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

03/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

03/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04/09 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

04/10 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04/11 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

04/12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

04/13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

04/16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/18 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

04/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

04/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox