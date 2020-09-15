Stephen Malkmus – “Juliefuckingette”

Stephen Malkmus has been on a hell of run, dropping three distinct albums in as many years. First came 2018’s straightforwardly indie-rockin’ Jicks offering Sparkle Hard, then 2019’s loosely electronic solo joint Groove Denied, then this year’s rootsy Traditional Techniques. That’s a lot of music, but given the troves of bonus material that accompanied each of Pavement’s deluxe reissues, you will not be surprised to learn the sessions for this latest run of LPs yielded more tracks than Malkmus used.
His new tune out today, “Juliefuckingette,” is a B-side from the Traditional Techniques sessions. Strumming his acoustic 12-string, Malkmus arches to Neil Young-worthy high-register whimpers before returning back to his signature vocal stylings. With a casually ambling vibe that reminds me of the softer parts of Pig Lib, he concludes, “Abolish the fanfiction set/ I don’t wanna clean up the Lagaria mess/ It’s the last brand standing/ You know you wanna kill it but you can’t kill that quite yet.”
Additionally, Malkmus has rescheduled his tour dates for this coming spring, when hopefully it will be safe to attend a club show. Check out the new song and his travel itinerary below.
TOUR DATES:
03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
03/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
03/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National
03/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale
03/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
03/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
03/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
04/09 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
04/10 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
04/11 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
04/12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
04/13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
04/16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/18 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
04/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore
04/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
04/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox