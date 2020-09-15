Mourn – “Men”

Barcelona post-punk band Mourn recently announced their new album Self Worth. They sounded newly invigorated on early singles “Call You Back” and “This Feeling Is Disgusting,” and the streak continues today with the release of new song “Men.” It’s an immediate and righteously pissed-off middle finger to toxic masculinity, patriarchal society, and yep, you guessed it, men. As Mourn explain in a statement:

This song is about walking the streets and having to deal with looks, words and attitudes from different men. To enter a store and be treated differently than male clients, and the same at work. This song portrays these situations and the frustration that comes with them. I’m sure there will be a lot of people that identify with these experiences, and being questioned for their identity. At the same time, I know there will also be people that are pissed or feel uncomfortable with these lyrics. But this is how we feel and no one can take our experiences from us. These lyrics come from a sincere and confident mindset where we want to establish our validity and identity and not let it be broken. We talk about feelings we see in men because we feel they‘re taken into account more, and are imposed onto us. I also feel like with this quote being so long, it is like I’m trying to justify why we wrote about this topic, and the thing is, this in itself is an uncomfortable situation we’re being put through by society. In the end, it’s just a personal experience…lived by millions of people everyday.

Listen to “Men” and watch its accompanying music video below.

Self Worth is out 10/30 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.