Future Islands – “Moonlight”

Next month, Future Islands are releasing a new album, As Long As You Are, their follow-up to 2017’s The Far Field. We’ve heard the Jenn Wasner-featuring “For Sure” and “Thrill” from it so far, and today the Baltimore band are sharing another one, “Moonlight,” a low-key and emotional shimmer that reflects on a relationship at a crossroads.

“‘Moonlight’ is a song about love in a depressive state,” Samuel T. Herring said in a statement. “It’s about recognizing the holes in ourselves and recognizing the circular whole of others. ‘Moonlight’ is about acceptance because that’s what love allows us all.”

The track comes along with a Will Mayer-directed music video. Check it out below.

As Long As You Are is out 10/9 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.