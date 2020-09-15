Thou – “Them Bones” (Alice In Chains Cover)

Right now, the Louisiana sludge overlords Thou are on a crazy run. Right now, Thou are getting ready to release May Our Chambers Be Full, a collaborative album with Emma Ruth Rundle. Judging by first single “Ancestral Recall,” this thing should absolutely rule. And Thou have also remained busy covering other people’s music. Thus far during quarantine, Thou have released two collections of covers: Blessings Of The Highest Order, which is all Nirvana songs, and A Primer Of Holy Words, which is all covers of people who are not Nirvana. Pretty soon, Thou will have enough material for another one of those collections.

Just in the past few months, Thou have covered Black Sabbath on a Sabbath tribute compilation, Bad Religion on the benefit comp Shut It Down, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs on our very own Save Stereogum: An ’00s Covers Comp. Good taste! They crushed all of them, too. Today, we get to hear Thou’s version of an Alice In Chains classic.

Later this week, Magnetic Eye will release the new compilation Dirt (Redux). It’ll feature bands from across the underground metal landscape — Khemmis, High Priest, -(16)- — taking on every song from AIC’s beloved 1992 LP Dirt. Thou have actually covered Alice In Chains before, and their version of “No Excuses” rips. Today, we get to hear them doing a nasty, squalid, charged-up take on the Dirt opener “Them Bones.” They do it justice. Listen to Thou’s cover below, via Revolver, and check out the video for the Alice In Chains original.

And just for fun, here’s Khemmis turning “Down In A Hole,” the same Alice In Chains song that Code Orange just covered, into a seven-minute doom epic:

<a href="https://reduxrecords.bandcamp.com/album/dirt-redux" target="_blank">Dirt (Redux) by Various Artists</a>

The Dirt (Redux) tribute compilation is out 9/18 on Magnetic Eye.