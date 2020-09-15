Death Valley Girls – “Under The Spell Of Joy”

We’ve been enjoying the lead-up to Death Valley Girls’ new album Under The Spell Of Joy, which so far has constituted a pair of great psychedelic garage rock tracks called “The Universe” and “Hold My Hand.” Today we hear the title track, which makes ample use of the children’s choir Death Valley Girls deploy throughout the album. The result is spaced-out fuzz-pop that might sound utopian or dystopian depending on your mood. It arrives with the instructions: “Sing for joy! Sing for love!” Listen below.

<a href="https://deathvalleygirls.bandcamp.com/album/under-the-spell-of-joy" target="_blank">Under the Spell of Joy by Death Valley Girls</a>

Under The Spell Of Joy is out 10/2 on Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order it here.