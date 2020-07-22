Death Valley Girls – “The Universe”

With 2018 album Darkness Rains, LA garage rockers Death Valley Girls gave us a clever flat-Earther parody and the unforgettable image of Iggy Pop eating a hamburger, Andy Warhol-style. Today they’re back to announce their new album Under the Spell Of Joy. This time there’s no comparable iconic imagery attached to speak of — unless you count their incredible new band photo below — but lead single “The Universe” more than holds its own as a blast of hypnotic, sax-blaring rock ‘n’ roll.

The band’s Bonnie Bloomgarden offered this statement on the new album, which was initially inspired by Ethiopian funk records, and “The Universe” in particular:

Under the Spell of Joy is a space-gospel record. We believe we served as channels for what we think are guides. As we learn what the songs are about we realize they are meant to be sang like chants, hymns, or spells. Most of the songs were recorded with 12 voices, including a kids choir! We are learning that words with intention and energy hold so much power, especially when said or sang with a group. “The Universe” is a song to sing, a space to be, a time to think, remember, and truly feel that not only are we all connected, but we are also being guided.

Watch director Bradley Hale’s video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hypnagogia”

02 “Hold My Hand”

03 “Under the Spell Of Joy”

04 “Bliss Out”

05 “Hey Dena”

06 “The Universe”

07 “It All Washes Away”

08 “Little Things”

09 “10 Day Miracle Challenge”

10 “I’d Rather Be Dreaming”

11 “Dream Cleaver”

Under the Spell Of Joy is out 10/2 on Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order it here.